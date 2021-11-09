Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Gregory N. Moore Sells 3,000 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TXRH traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.73. 746,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.72. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,371,000 after buying an additional 1,610,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after buying an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,105,000 after buying an additional 480,603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 452.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after buying an additional 364,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 669.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,763,000 after purchasing an additional 350,597 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

