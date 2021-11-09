Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $92.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.20, but opened at $79.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $81.46, with a volume of 21,102 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on THC. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,933. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,613 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,327,000 after acquiring an additional 103,614 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

