Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Issues Earnings Results

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TME traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 651,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,738,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

