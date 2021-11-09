Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.57 ($4.23).

TEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 26,437 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total value of £69,529.31 ($90,840.49). Also, insider Julie Mary Sneddon acquired 30,000 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £82,800 ($108,178.73).

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 269.40 ($3.52). 5,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,151. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of £184.13 million and a P/E ratio of -8.65. Ten Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of GBX 167.47 ($2.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 284 ($3.71).

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

