Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.670-$1.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SKT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. 13,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,832. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.93. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,459.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $378,060 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

