Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 43,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 263,242 shares.The stock last traded at $51.02 and had previously closed at $48.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 19.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Surgery Partners by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Surgery Partners by 20.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.