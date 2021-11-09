SuperFarm Tops One Day Trading Volume of $200.87 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 72.6% higher against the dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $706.39 million and $200.87 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $1.98 or 0.00002920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00013572 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000555 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

