Strike Market Capitalization Reaches $168.23 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $168.23 million and $8.52 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $55.86 or 0.00082112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00077801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00081743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00096756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,161.32 or 1.00186563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,779.83 or 0.07025615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00020450 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,011,366 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.