Storj (STORJ) Market Cap Tops $570.98 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, Storj has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Storj coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00002409 BTC on major exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $570.98 million and approximately $55.90 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00051017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00226241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00094553 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,228,531 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.