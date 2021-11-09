Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to C$14.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

SAND stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.73. 1,630,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,400. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 5.6% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,282,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 67,599 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 27,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 31.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

