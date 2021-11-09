Stellar (XLM) Hits Market Cap of $9.24 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $9.24 billion and $608.14 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00077466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00077002 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00130969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00082859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00095251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.26 or 1.00052421 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,639 coins and its circulating supply is 24,206,631,115 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

