Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.80 million-$185.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.41 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $10.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.00. The stock had a trading volume of 569,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,310. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.65 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.71.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $56,466.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,698 shares of company stock worth $21,560,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprout Social stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Sprout Social worth $28,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

