Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.35

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 5.35 and last traded at 5.39, with a volume of 14891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 5.62.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

About Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.