SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.83. 51,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,865. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

