Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.