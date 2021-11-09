Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.03

Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2916038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNG. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,840,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,404,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,900,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,650,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,050,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

