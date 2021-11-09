SmartCash (SMART) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.24 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, SmartCash has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $667,314.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,158.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,811.84 or 0.07059821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.07 or 0.00356624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $666.91 or 0.00978471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00091147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.69 or 0.00404480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.33 or 0.00266050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.41 or 0.00226546 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

