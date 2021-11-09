SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down to $291.34

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $291.34, but opened at $277.04. SiTime shares last traded at $267.76, with a volume of 2,874 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.33.

The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.94, a PEG ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.64.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $992,858.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,992 shares in the company, valued at $18,072,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $58,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,866 shares of company stock valued at $14,648,013 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SiTime by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SiTime by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in SiTime by 9.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 7.9% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 6.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

