Showcase 24 Hour Volume Reaches $103,885.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, Showcase has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Showcase has a total market cap of $460,928.41 and approximately $103,885.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00078153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00082701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00096244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,547.20 or 0.99784291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,755.02 or 0.07024366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00020543 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.