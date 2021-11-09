ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.19. 469,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,647. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.74 and its 200-day moving average is $190.13. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $77.44 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.68 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total value of $371,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $747,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,991.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ShockWave Medical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 113.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of ShockWave Medical worth $67,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

