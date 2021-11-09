ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ SWAV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.19. 469,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,647. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.74 and its 200-day moving average is $190.13. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $77.44 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.68 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total value of $371,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $747,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,991.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.57.
ShockWave Medical Company Profile
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
