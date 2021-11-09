Sentinel (DVPN) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $178.77 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,121,194,510 coins and its circulating supply is 5,534,060,872 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.