Scrypta Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. Scrypta has a total market cap of $252,121.26 and $3.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00090795 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000800 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000974 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000595 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001055 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000036 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,426,106 coins and its circulating supply is 18,626,106 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

