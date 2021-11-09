SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $371.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,952 shares of company stock valued at $89,696,655 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,863. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.87 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.34. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

