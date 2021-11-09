Sapphire Market Cap Tops $290.37 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $290.37 million and approximately $309,323.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00089727 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000974 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000597 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001055 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 555,719,405 coins and its circulating supply is 537,572,916 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com . Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars.

