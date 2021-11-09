Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.900-$1.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.
SANM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.91. 258,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,711. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
