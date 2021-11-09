Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.900-$1.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

SANM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.91. 258,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,711. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sanmina stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Sanmina worth $23,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

