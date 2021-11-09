Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Sana Biotechnology stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. 509,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.61. Sana Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SANA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 64,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,617,421.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,008,603 shares in the company, valued at $25,225,161.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,895.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.