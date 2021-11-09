SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post $103.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.00 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $94.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $411.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.10 million to $412.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $472.77 million, with estimates ranging from $461.10 million to $476.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIL. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

SAIL stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.70. 658,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,453. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

