Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Acquires $499,914.30 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,914.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. bought 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. bought 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $742,138.86.

On Friday, October 29th, Istar Inc. bought 13,424 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.49 per share, for a total transaction of $999,953.76.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Istar Inc. bought 13,486 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.14 per share, for a total transaction of $999,852.04.

On Monday, October 25th, Istar Inc. bought 13,621 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.41 per share, for a total transaction of $999,917.61.

On Friday, October 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 13,174 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.90 per share, with a total value of $999,906.60.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,185 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $999,950.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,358 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $999,979.88.

On Friday, October 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,265 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $999,915.70.

SAFE traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.06. 96,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,396. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.50.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

