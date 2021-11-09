SafeCoin Market Cap Reaches $30.52 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $30.52 million and $12,188.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001618 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,075.70 or 1.00060711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00054622 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.30 or 0.00323812 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.00534075 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.47 or 0.00157965 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00013446 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001361 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001809 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

