Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

RUSMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS RUSMF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $29.91.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

