Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Rubius Therapeutics stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,477. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUBY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 220.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

