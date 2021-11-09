Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.
Rubius Therapeutics stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,477. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUBY. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
About Rubius Therapeutics
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
