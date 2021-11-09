Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $38.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 17660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

