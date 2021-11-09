Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RBLX opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.61.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,267 shares of company stock worth $51,535,343 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roblox stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.63% of Roblox worth $1,686,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Truist reduced their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

