Richard Belluzzo Sells 2,450 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $37,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard Belluzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,510,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 0.68. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $21,192,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,299 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 301.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,204 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 13.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,872,000 after purchasing an additional 437,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 174.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 633,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 402,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.