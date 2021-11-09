Reviewing Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) & CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and CMG Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -221.82% N/A -137.09% CMG Holdings Group N/A 1,178.89% 82.80%

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 3.62, indicating that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CMG Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and CMG Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $6.18 million 4.85 -$15.03 million N/A N/A CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 30.71 $40,000.00 N/A N/A

CMG Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mobiquity Technologies and CMG Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CMG Holdings Group beats Mobiquity Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management. The company was founded on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

