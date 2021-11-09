Reviewing Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) & Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hanmi Financial pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hanmi Financial and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.67%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $266.97 million 2.74 $42.20 million $2.60 9.17 Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 31.07% 13.39% 1.23% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

