Retirement Group LLC Sells 838 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Retirement Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $789,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 584,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,674,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 82.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 146.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 462,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,303,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 361,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

Micron Technology stock opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

