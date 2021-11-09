Retirement Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN)

Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF by 122.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91.

