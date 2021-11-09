Retirement Group LLC Acquires 1,692 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 911.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,494,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 929.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 215,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 970.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 48,303 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 733.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the period.

CAPE opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.