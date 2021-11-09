Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Uniper (UNPRF)

Uniper (OTCMKTS: UNPRF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/2/2021 – Uniper had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/26/2021 – Uniper was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

10/25/2021 – Uniper had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/20/2021 – Uniper had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/20/2021 – Uniper had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/4/2021 – Uniper had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

OTCMKTS UNPRF remained flat at $$42.28 during trading on Tuesday. Uniper SE has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

