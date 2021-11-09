Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 95,850 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,850 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,085 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,660,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,648,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 873,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.21. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $47.56.

