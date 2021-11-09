Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 18,309 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,309 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in H&R Block by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in H&R Block by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in H&R Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

