Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at about $3,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 17.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -317.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.81.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

