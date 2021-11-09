Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $263.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $187.37 and a 12 month high of $263.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

