Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,620 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $61.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,318 shares of company stock valued at $226,673. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

