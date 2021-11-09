Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells $222,750.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $214,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $230,400.00.

RDFN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 800,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.34. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

