Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

RPD stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,935. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,418 shares of company stock worth $12,836,086. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,986 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

