Rage Fan Trading Up 58% Over Last Week (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 58% higher against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $409,979.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00078304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00097097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,514.60 or 1.00040084 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,754.48 or 0.07044974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00020523 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

