RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Announces Earnings Results

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RadNet updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. 13,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,808. RadNet has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDNT. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In related news, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RadNet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of RadNet worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

