Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Tops $6.80 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $6.80 or 0.00010001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 32% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00077801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00081743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00096756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,161.32 or 1.00186563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,779.83 or 0.07025615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00020450 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

